NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As communities work to recover from New Mexico’s largest wildfire, The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire, officials are warning of “fraudsters” that might pose as claims officers. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has opened several offices in northern New Mexico in order to help process disaster relief claims from the fire, but they say locals need to watch out for fake claims representatives and other people that might try to take advantage.

“Fraud can appear in a variety of forms. Unscrupulous contractors or service providers can over-promise and underdeliver,” FEMA said in a press release. “Businesses and individuals can pose as claims office representatives and offer fraudulent assistance programs, collect compromising personal information, or otherwise take advantage of claimants.”

There are three physical offices where community members can get FEMA help. Those are:

Mora Claims Office at 1 Courthouse Dr., Mora, NM 87732

Las Vegas Claims Office at 216 Mills Ave., Las Vegas, NM 87701

Santa Fe Claims Office at 1711 Llano St. Suite E, Santa Fe, NM 87505

If you suspect you’ve been involved in a scam, you can report the incident to FEMA’s Disaster Fraud Hotline at (866) 223-0814. You can also report it to the police or the New Mexico Attorney General at this link.