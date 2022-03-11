NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heritage Inspirations is a locally owned travel company that gives people immersive tours that connect travelers with New Mexico’s heritage and culture. These tours unveil historical components while also introducing people to new places along the way.

Heritage Inspirations is rolling out three new tours in March. Touring the Turquoise Trail, The Volcanic Scenic and Cultural Tour to Jemez and the ¡Bienvenidos de Albuquerque! tour. There are also E-Bike tours available in Albuquerque. Some E-Bike tours available take you through the city’s historic districts and through the Rio Grande Valley.

