ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Heritage Inspiration Tours provides guided tours year-round in New Mexico that dive deep into history and heritage. Heritage Tours offers a special Balloon Fiesta E-Bike Tour that runs from the Los Poblanos lavender farm to Balloon Fiesta park.

The E-Bike Tour will be October 7 – 15 from 5 – 10 a.m. and runs along the Bosque. The Balloon Fiesta E-Bike Tour Heritage Inspiration Tours offers over 20 tours all throughout the state, including Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Taos. Some tours available include outdoor expedition, walking tours and glamping. For more information on Heritage Inspiration Tours and the upcoming Balloon Fiesta E-Bike tour, click here.