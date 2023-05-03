ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2023 Isotopes walk-up songs have been released to keep up the energy in the Lab all season long. Whether it’s to help them focus on the mound and in the batter’s box, or just to show off their personality, each player has personally selected their own anthem. Here is a full list of the ‘Topes’ tunes as they strut to the plate and the mound.

#0 Hunter Stovall, INF – Unapologetically Country as Hell by Hardy

#1 Jonathan Morales, C – Gass Pure by Tivi Gunz

#2 Aaron Schunk, INF – Brass Money by Beastie Boys

#3 Cole Tucker, INF – Superman by Goldfinger

#8 Jimmy Herron, OF – Used to Wish I Was by Luke Combs

#9 Grayson Greiner, C – Whole Lotta Love by Led Zepplin

#11 Coco Montes, INF – CoCo by O.T. Genasis

#12 Connor Kaiser, INF – Starlight by Jon Pardi

#13 Jeff Chriswell, RHP – Blue World by Mac Miller

#13 Josh Rodgers, LHP – Type Of Way by Rich Homie Quan

#14 Daniel Cope, C – People Back Home by Florida Georgia line

#15 PJ Poulin, LHP – Kickstart My Heart by Motley Crue

#18 Karl Kauffmann, RHP – Welcome 2 The Party by Kid Rock

#21 Elehuris Montero, INF – Punto 40 by Rauw Alejandro

#26 Nolan Jones, OF – Yungen by Rod Wave

#27 Noah Davis, RHP – Clubhouse by Mac Miller

#29 Logan Allen, LHP – Superhero by Metro Boomin

#32 Daniel Montaño, OF – Baja by Guaco

#36 Nick Mears, RHP – Dragula by Rob Zombie

#37 Michael Toglia, INF – Oh Devil by Electric Guest

#38 Stephen Jones, RHP – GO by The Kid Laroi

#44 Gavin Hollowell, RHP – Fat Beat by Tiesto