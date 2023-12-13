NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Healing Harmonies Nuerochoir is a nonprofit singing group for people with acquired brain injury or changes a stroke, traumatic brain injury, Parkinson’s disease, or dementia.

The group will perform on Saturday, December 16 from 5-6 p.m. at Casa Perea Art Space in Corrales. The choir will be performing for “¡CELEBRAMOS!,” an annual Feria Artisanal Contemporary and Traditional Hispanic market. There will be a silent auction at the market with proceeds going towards the Healing Harmonies Nuerochoir. The choir started in 2022 with just two members and has since expanded to over 30. The group hold rehearsals every other Tuesday from 1 – 2:30 p.m. at the Corrales Community Center. For more information, click here.