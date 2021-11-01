Hazardous waste event in Santa Fe this weekend

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is hosting a drive-thru event for household hazardous waste collection on Saturday. the event will be on Saturday, November 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station.

People participating will be able to stay in their vehicle while staff will unload the material from car trunks, SUV cargo area, or pickup bed. Materials considered hazardous waste are products with warning labels such as dangerous, toxic, flammable, combustible, corrosive, or ignitable.

Items that will be accepted include:

Motor oil, antifreeze, gasoline, automotive products

Paints, thiners, stains, varnishes, solvents

Aerosol cans, small propane tanks and canisters

Household cleaning products, hobby chemicals

Pesticides, hebicides, poisons

Fertilizers, lawn products, swimming pool chemicals

Car and rechargeable batteries, flourescent bulbs

Smoke alarms/detectors, fire extinguishers, road flares

Mercury thermostats and thermometers

The city asks that you do not bring electronic waste such as televisions or appliances as well as ammunition or other explosive materials, radioactive waste, or asbestos. Medical infectious waste will also not be accepted along with sharps, prescription drugs, and oxygen cylinders.