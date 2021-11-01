Hazardous waste event in Santa Fe this weekend

Free Household Hazardous Waste Collection

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is hosting a drive-thru event for household hazardous waste collection on Saturday. the event will be on Saturday, November 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station.

People participating will be able to stay in their vehicle while staff will unload the material from car trunks, SUV cargo area, or pickup bed. Materials considered hazardous waste are products with warning labels such as dangerous, toxic, flammable, combustible, corrosive, or ignitable.

Items that will be accepted include:

  • Motor oil, antifreeze, gasoline, automotive products
  • Paints, thiners, stains, varnishes, solvents
  • Aerosol cans, small propane tanks and canisters
  • Household cleaning products, hobby chemicals
  • Pesticides, hebicides, poisons
  • Fertilizers, lawn products, swimming pool chemicals
  • Car and rechargeable batteries, flourescent bulbs
  • Smoke alarms/detectors, fire extinguishers, road flares
  • Mercury thermostats and thermometers

The city asks that you do not bring electronic waste such as televisions or appliances as well as ammunition or other explosive materials, radioactive waste, or asbestos. Medical infectious waste will also not be accepted along with sharps, prescription drugs, and oxygen cylinders.

