LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gatorade New Mexico Baseball Player of the Year award was announced on Friday. This year the honor went to Centennial senior shortstop, Steven “Monster” Milam.

Milam the first player from Centennial to be chosen for the award, and its well earned. This season, Milam helped lead the Hawks to the state championship game by being arguably the toughest out in the state.

At the plate, “Monster” slashed for .627/.742/1.313 and led the state in hits (52), RBIs (50), slugging percentage (1.313), and runs (65). He also drew 42 walks and only struck out eight times. His hitting statistics are not only the top in the state, but also among the best in the country.

Milam has also found success in the classroom where he maintains a 3.94 GPA. He is committed to play at LSU starting next spring, however as one of the top prospects in this year’s MLB draft, he has not ruled out the possibility of making the jump straight to major league baseball.