ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Garden Center is hosting the Harvest Craft Fair this year. The fair will be September 23 and 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Albuquerque Garden Center.

The fair will feature about 42 crafters and a variety of crafts and fresh grown vegetables. There will food available, fun activities for kids such as gourd painting. The craft fair also features a chile ristra demonstration. Attendees can purchase any crafts or fresh vegetables, there is also a library at the garden center that includes books on horticulture and design. The event is free to attend and people of all ages are welcome. For more information visit the harvest fair website.