ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Harrison Middle School students are keeping the tradition alive, filling the halls with guitars strumming and the sound of trumpets coming from the mariachi class.

The program has been going on for two years. Music teacher, Isaac Hidalgo, has been around mariachi music since he was about the same age as his students. “I haven’t really stopped doing that since then,” said Hidalgo.

Now he’s teaching the younger generation his love for music. “The music that we play can be music that we listened to with grandma, grandpa, mom, dad. It’s music that they loved and enjoy as well,” said Hidalgo.

He says the students are catching on too. “It’s like Spanish, Mexican music which is what I like,” said Xavier Contreras, a 7th grader in the program.

Right now, there are 43 students in the mariachi program, making it the biggest it’s ever been. That number is giving Hidalgo hope that the tradition will be carried on. “I feel like myself when I was in school. I didnt have as much of an appreciation for mariachi music until I was playing the music,” said Hidalgo.

Hidalgo hopes these students will come back to the beauty of the rhythmic tones when they are older just like he did. “I would love for the skillset to be shared with the kiddos that way if they want that opportunity they have that option in the future,” said Hidalgo.