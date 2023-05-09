ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In honor of National Fire Preparedness Month, Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) and the High Desert Residential Owners Association (HDROA) will host an event to demonstrate the practice of goatscaping – using goats to reduce fuel and underbrush in arroyos. The event will occur on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Park in High Desert Estates.

Around 100 goats from the Horned Locust Goatscaping company will work to clear an arroyo near Academy Boulevard, east of Tramway, for the demonstration. Goats have been used all around New Mexico as a cost-effective and environmentally adaptive way to reduce vegetation that could pose a risk during the wildfire season.

AFR will bring their equipment to show their skills and capabilities, and community members can interact with the goats while they work. The event is funded by a grant from the Fire Adapted Communities of New Mexico.