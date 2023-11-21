ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Music Hall of Fame recognizes those who have had an impact on the development, evolution and perpetuation of New Mexico music. November 25 is the 2023 New Mexico Music Hall of Fame Award Show.
Starting at 6:30 p.m. at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, attendees can enjoy a night of music as this years’ inductees are honored. The 2023 inductees include; Eva Torrez, Michael Anthony, Doug Lawrence, Jak Bailey, John Denver, Chuscales and Michael Brasher. Tickets are $20 dollars. For more information and to purchase tickets for the event, click here.