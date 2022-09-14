ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Legacy Church leadership conference wrapped up on Wednesday night. The service was headlined by Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker and two-time Super Bowl champion Ray Lewis.

The packed house was full of high school football teams from around the Albuquerque metro area, and Lewis provided them with some inspirational words. Lewis credited his faith among other factors that drove him to be better than his competition throughout his career.

“Avery athlete, where you guys buy into athletics, I bought into a legacy,” Lewis said. “That’s the difference. That’s the difference of when you say I want to be something, when you are destined to do something, the conversation is totally different.”