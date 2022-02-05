RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Community members are honoring fallen state police officer Darian Jarrott by fundraising for families experiencing similar losses. Crossfit Thunderhawks Gym in Rio Rancho hosted three classes with a workout dedicated to Officer Jarrott, who died in the line of duty a year ago in Luna County.

“This officer, he gave his life, the ultimate sacrifice,” said Sgt. Jonathon Tenorio with NMSP attended the workout.

“It’s just a way of remembering him, remembering the family, honoring all the hours he put in, all the sacrifice he made. The sacrifice his family made,” said Lt. Alex Rodriguez with NMSP, who attended the workout. The three classes are free but accepting donations which will go to Fallen Officers Fund with the New Mexico State Police Association, which helps families who have lost members in the line of duty.

“Our first responders give their life every day to protect us. So, the minimum we can do is to be there for their families,” said Anti Nelly Soto-Hernandez, owner of Crossfit Thunderhawks in Rio Rancho. Every move in Saturday’s workout had a meaning.

“District 12, you’re going to have 12 warrior sit-ups. His unit number, 1251, so we took the number 12 – it’s 12 thrusters and then 51 split jumps. Then we said six years of service so we’re going to do a 400-meter dash and that’s going to be six times for six years of service,” said Tenorio. “You got to take your mind somewhere else and remind myself ‘why am I doing this?’ And obviously, for Officer Jarrott, he gave the ultimate sacrifice.”

News of the workout spread and according to Soto-Hernandez, a couple of other metro-area gyms – and even a police station in Maine – did that work out for the day to show support and honor Officer Jarrott. “This is one way for us not forgetting the legacy that he left,” said Tenorio.