Gutiérrez-Hubbell House Alliance hosts rodeo for kids, art exhibit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gutiérrez-Hubbell House Alliance hosted Budgee Cottontail’s Rodeo for children on Saturday. Kids had the opportunity to take part in making their own stick horses, running in sack races, and barrel racing.

Bernalillo County Open Space Historic and Cultural Resources Coordinator Elizabeth Stone said the event coincides with their current exhibit titled “Art & Friendship: The Hubbells and the Moras,” which features the artwork of Joe Mora. “He really documented life in the west, kind of cowboy culture. He spent some time out at Hopi, and did a beautiful poster of a rodeo, so we decided to do a kid’s rodeo,” Stone said.

Mora also wrote a children’s book called Budgee Budgee Cottontail, where a rabbit learns about cowboy culture, which is where they got the idea for the rodeo event. The exhibit runs until Jan. 22.

Magalee Juarez made it a point to bring her children to this event because it was a good opportunity for them to practice their social skills. “They get skills with other people, other kids. Now with COVID, they’ve been home for so long, so it’s good for them to be around other kids, other people, or out in the fresh air,” Juarez said.

Attendees also had the opportunity to go through the Art & Friendship exhibit inside the museum. For more information on current and future exhibits, visit the Gutiérrez-Hubbell House website.