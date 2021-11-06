Gun violence memorial held at UNM student union

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Community members joined together Saturday at the UNM Student Union Building to remember lives lost to gun violence. The gun violence memorial, based in Washington, D.C., collects mementos from people who have died from gun violence.

Those items are then put into four glass houses built of 700 glass bricks that represent how many people die per week due to gun violence in America. One Albuquerque mother whose son was killed earlier this year says it’s important for people to look beyond the statistics and realize just how it affects families.

“Sometimes, people get lost in the numbers, the statistics, and don’t really put together that those were people’s loved ones, and to be able to visually see that is very important,” said Angel Allire, who lost her son to gun violence.

The exhibition ends Sunday at 4:00 p.m.