ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is breaking ground on a huge project at one of the city’s oldest schools Thursday. The more than two-story, 15,600-square-foot classroom block at Monte Vista Elementary will include kindergarten classrooms, general education classrooms, an art classroom, a music classroom, and associated support spaces.

The project will also include renovations to the school’s nurse area, courtyard, and playground. There will also be exterior improvements which include an outdoor learning area, a kindergarten playground, landscape and drainage updates, and parking lot modifications.

The $13.6 million project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024. Monte Vista Elementary opened in 1931. In 1981, the school was added to the New Mexico State Register of Cultural Properties and the National Register of Historic Places.