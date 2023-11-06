ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque coin club is the biggest coin club in within a 400-mile radius. The Great Southwest Coin Expo is coming to Albuquerque. The expo brings coin dealers from six states to Albuquerque November 10 -12 at the Marriott Pyramid Hotel.

Even if you are not a coin collector, you can still go to the expo and check out the different types of coins that will be on display. Attendees will be able to see rare coins, expensive coins, ancient coins and more. Admission is $5 for adults, children 17 and under can get in for free.