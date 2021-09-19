Great Global Greyhound Walk held at Albuquerque park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a greyhound take over Sunday at a popular park in the city. The New Mexico Chapter of the Greyhound Adoption League of Texas hosted the Great Global Greyhound Walk.
Story continues below:
- Jobs: City of Albuquerque still trying to fill vacancies; hiring bonuses continue
- Vaccine: Vaccination deadline looms for NM university students, faculty, and staff
- Education: APS seeing a rise in violence and bad behavior among students
- Marijuana: High potency marijuana and possible impact on New Mexico teens
- KRQE en Espanol: KRQE en Espanol: Miercoles 17 de Septiembre 2021
Owners and their greyhounds gathered for the event at Hyder Park. About 21 greyhound and greyhound mixes were at the event.
The reason for the walk is to raise awareness for the greyhound breed. “We want to make people understand that they make great pets and that we are here and greyhounds and mixes and sighthounds are available for adoption,” said New Mexico representative for the Greyhound Adoption League of Texas Diane Howell.
Event-goers who are interested in adopting were able to come and see the chapter’s foster dogs. About eight dogs are up for adoption here in the state. The New Mexico chapter is still looking for donations that can be given online.