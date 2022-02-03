ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico firefighter and her family are giving a new meaning to the term “snow angel” after they jumped in to help people left stranded during yesterday’s storm. Snowfall, frigid temperatures, and ice made for a dangerous combination on the roads, and things were looking dicey for drivers on 98th street as some lost traction off the road.

However, that was until Janessa Ruiz and her family came to their rescue, hitching up their SUV and began pushing and pulling stranded drivers back onto the road. “It’s something that my family and I do whenever we get heavy snow. We understand that there’s some individuals that don’t have the kind of capabilities or get a little timid when it comes to the snow,” said Ruiz.

Ruiz knows a thing or two about rescuing people, she’s a Bernalillo County firefighter. She was off duty yesterday, but that didn’t stop her from wanting to lend a helping hand. “I don’t really have any big motivation for wanting to do that just aside from wanting to help a fellow ‘Burqueno,” Ruiz said.

The family of four endured the cold for about five hours and helped seven cars that had slipped into a ditch near the off-ramp. “It was an absolute honor to be out there in this capacity and help my fellow ‘Burquenos’ get themselves out and home safely,”

Ruiz says the people who she helped were grateful, some even offering to pay them for their efforts. “We’re not looking for a reward or a pat on the back we just wanted to be there and be of service to people,” added Ruiz.

She says her kids have plans to follow in her footsteps. Her daughter, who just turned 18, is trying to become a firefighter too.