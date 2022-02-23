ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the midst of a crash that toppled a school bus full of children, a Good Samaritan came across the crash scene and lept in to help. Matthew Jenkins was on his way to pick up his own kids from a different school when he saw the cloud of smoke then came upon the crash.

“It was pretty scary, a bus they were supposed to be safe in, someone hits it, and the bus tumbles over, and they don’t know what to do,” said Jenkins.

He ran to help, pulling children out of the bus and making sure others were going about the rescue as safely as possible. “Everyone was in shock. the kids were coming out of the bus going different places, they didn’t know what was going on, they were scared, they were calling their parents,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins has emergency response training from the National Guard.