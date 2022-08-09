ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Goddard Rockets 2021 season ended in the semi-finals of the playoffs to eventual champion Los Lunas. The loss has stuck with the team throughout the off-season, and they believe they have put in the work to make the next step.

“We are really hungry we have been getting after it in practice,” said lineman Landon Victor. “Working hard and there’s a stronger bond then there was last year I think between us and even the underclass men. We are coming I stronger this season.”

A big help for the Rockets this season is depth. The team has over 20 seniors and coach Chris White believes they bring leadership in addition to their years of experience.

“I feel good about where we are at this year going in and having some experience and like a lot of our kids have been in those tough ball games and know how to persevere through some of those situations,” White said.

Goddard will open the season against Santa Teresa on Friday, August 19. Highlights from that game will be on Football Friday Night on Fox New Mexico.