ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This month, Weems Gallery will partner with God Cares about you ABQ to raise funds to provide adult winter clothing.

God Cares About You ABQ is a Faith based nonprofit in Albuquerque’s International District for the ethnically diverse and disadvantaged population. This program is sponsored by several churches in Albuquerque.

Weems Gallery is hosting a private VIP party for God Cares About You ABQ on Thursday, December 8th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Food and drinks will be provided. The entry fee will be just bringing a clothing donation, preferably a hoodie. To attend the private party RSVP at godcaresaboutyouabq@gmail.com. For more info visit www.christabq.org.