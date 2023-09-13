ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Maxwell Museum of Anthropology will be hosting composer Nathan Felix Thursday, September 14, at 5:30 p.m. Felix will be premiering his new immersive opera; ‘Glory Gone.’ Parking and admission is free.

Felix is a Mexican-American composer known for his immersive operas. He has premiered all over the world and has been featured on major television networks. Felix often focuses his work on telling Latinx and minority themed stories. The immersive opera will feature art from UNM students, alumni and local artists.

To reserve a free spot for the event, click here.