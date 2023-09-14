ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Global Ties ABQ is nonprofit with over 35 years of experience connecting Albuquerque to the world. In partnership with the U.S. Department of State, they bring over 200 emerging leaders from around the world to New Mexico every year.

Global Ties ABQ hosts U.S. Department of State exchange programs like the International Visitor Leadership Program, Young Transatlantic Innovation Leaders Initiative, Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative and Young African Leaders Initiative. Global Ties ABQ also gives residents a chance to meet any delegates when they are in the city. For more information or to apply to join a program click here.