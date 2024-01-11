ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dominic Bramante is back. The former Duke City Gladiators and New Mexico Stars head coach is returning as the team’s head coach for the 2024 season.

Bramante is the organization’s first ever coach. He helped launch the team as the New Mexico Stars in 2015, and stayed through the transition into the Gladiators. The Duke City won its two and only championships under Bramante in 2018 and 2019, before he moved on to Northern Arizona.

After spending the last few years away from the game and suffering a life-threating COVID pneumonia illness, Bramante is thrilled to be back coaching in the Duke City.

“The Gladiators are my baby,” said Bramante. “I really owe one last chance to see if we can get the Gladiators back where they were.”

During his time away from the game Bramante started his own life coaching business. He said that helps him coach men into winners on the field and he is ready to bring another championship back to New Mexico.

“I have to be better than I was the first time around because Albuquerque is not messing around with their sports anymore. With Coach Pitino, Coach Mendenhall, and with what the United are doing, we have to take our play to that pantheon of professionalism. It’s going to be a return to glory, lets put it that way.”

The 2024 Gladiators season begins on March 16