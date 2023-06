ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE media group employees took time Thursday to volunteer at Roadrunner Food Bank in honor of Nexstar’s Founder’s Day. Every year, employees head out to give back to non-profits in New Mexico.

Producer, anchors, account executives and even the general manager got out to sort through donated food, moving hundreds of pounds of dry goods and non-perishables. Those items will find their way to homes of families in need.