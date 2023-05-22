ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico Girl Scout is making big strides for those who are grieving in our state. St. Pius High School Senior Fallon Setter will unveil a new Blowing Off Steam Room at The Grief Center tonight, May 22, 2023.

Setter initially connected with The Grief Center, in northeast Albuquerque, after she learned of a break-in and robbery that occurred there in 2022. She wanted to see what she could do to support the center; that is when she got the idea for the project.

The room aims to give New Mexicans a safe space to let out their anger and rage while working through the grieving process. The room is padded and filled with soft objects so that those using the space won’t hurt themselves.

The Blowing Off Steam Room creation is part of Setter’s capstone project for her Girl Scout Gold Award. The award requires a minimum of 80 hours of work and is the highest award a Girl Scout can earn in high school.