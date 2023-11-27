ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gingerbread Southwest: A gingerbread house contest and auction is back in Albuquerque. The event benefits New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually Impaired Foundation.

The Gingerbread House Contest will be December 2 from 1 -4 p.m. at Sid Cutter Pavilion. Gingerbread houses can be registered under four categories: Professional, Adult, Youth/Teen, Pre-Baked Kit. The deadline to register to participate in the contest is Monday, November 27. Tickets are limited and people are encouraged to check out the gingerbread houses and participate in the auction. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.