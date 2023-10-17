ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gilbert L. Sena Charter High School is an accelerated charter school that serves predominantly dropped out, kicked out or students who have not had success with the comprehensive school model.

One of the services the school provides is the Sena Youth Project. The project is dedicated to making a positive impact on students. The project helps these students develop skills, become confident and grow. The students decided to help two local non profits with a student led drive to collect diapers, food, hygiene products and clothing and anything that could help. The organizations the students chose to support were Cuidando Los Ninos and New Mexico Dream Center. Anyone interested in supporting can drop off donations at Gilbert L. Sena Charter School. For more information, click here.