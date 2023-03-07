ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The second ranked Gallup Bengals proved to be an absolute mismatch for the 10th ranked Valencia Jaguars during the quarter-final round of the girls state basketball tournament. Gallup dominated from the tip, and advanced to the semi-finals for the 4th straight year thanks to a 37-60 win.

The Bengals defense was a menace all game, forcing 31 turnovers and completely shutting down the Jaguars offense at times. Valencia went the entire second quarter without a made field goal and went a combined 2-16 from the field in the first half.

Offensively, Gallup distributed the wealth, as multiple players contributed with the win. Led by Rylie Whitehair’s double-double performance of 13 points and 11 rebounds, the team also had two other players reach double figures, and eight players score.

The Bengals now face St. Pius in the semi-finals on Thursday at 11:30 am.