ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the 5th time this season, Gallup and Kirtland Central are set to meet on the court. The Lady Bengals advanced to the class 4A championship by way of a 68-49 win over St Pius on Thursday.

The Bengals had a complete team performance against the Sartans as 12 players scored and nine recorded a rebound. They also had an efficient shooting performance going 19-36 from the field (52.8%).

The Bengals and Broncos have split the season series thus far 2-2. The final matchup will take place on Friday at 7 pm.