ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fuego 505 is a local restaurant located on Albuquerque’s westside, just off Unser and McMahon. The restaurant recently celebrated its one year anniversary bringing quality food and handcrafted cocktails to customers. Fuego 505 is competing in the ‘Duke it Out’ cooking competition, raising money and benefiting El Ranchito de los Ninos.

Chef Raul Maestas will be representing Fuego 505 at this year’s competition. “Duke it Out” is an annual chef competition in Albuquerque putting chefs to the test. This year’s competition will be September 14 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at Builders Source Appliance Gallery.