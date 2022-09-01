ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two years ago, Lobos running back Sherod White was working at The Home Depot while trying to keep his dream of playing football alive. He divided his time between work and playing at Mt. San Jacinto college in California, and now he finally has the opportunity he’s been waiting for.

“I was working from 9 to 1, Monday thru Friday, and I would have games early Saturday mornings,” White said. “I was just doing whatever I could, sacrificing like I had to, just so I could make it.”

White finished his 2021 season with over 1,000 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns while averaging 7.3 yards per carry. He was named team MVP as well as a Junior College All-American, and transferred to UNM.

White joined a crowded running back room consisting of Nate Jones and Christian Washington, however White quickly made an impression on the coaching staff. He did such a good job, that he was named the starting running back for the Lobos season opener against Maine.

“He has done a great job. We signed him in January, he was here for the spring semester and did a phenomenal job working out, he is a great young man. Sherod will get the start on Saturday and we are excited to watch him run in there and see what he can do.”

White’s family will be in attendance for White’s UNM debut, and the significance of the occasion is not lost on him. He has had quite the journey in the past few years, and he believes the battle he has went through to get on the division I field gives him the drive to be even better.

“In JUCO after the COVID year I was playing every game like it was my last. I was just giving it my all. I am super excited that this is my first DI football game, I am super confident in my abilities, and I am just going to run hard and keep the motivation I have.”