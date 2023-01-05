ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos basketball team is known for having a loud and passionate fan base. For Swedish sophomore Sebastian Forsling, Lobos nation has made him feel right at home.

“It’s a big blessing to have all of these fans come out to every game to support us for every game, no matter who we are playing,” said Forsling. “Like, I am 22 hours away from home, and I feel like I am more at home than ever. It’s nice to be respected and loved by people that I don’t even know, but they love me, and I just have to give back, and I just want to give them all that I can give.”

Forsling has quickly gained the support of Lobos fans, as cheers erupt when the seven-footer enters the game or slams a dunk over his opponent. One of his biggest fans, however, his father Bengt, will do whatever it takes to watch, even with an eight-hour time difference.

“I don’t have any problem, that’s only my friends at my work that ‘say how do you do manage to get up at three o’clock in the night to watch the game and then go to work,'” said Bengt.

Not only is Bengt a dedicated Lobos viewer, but he also actively engages with the team on social media. Although he isn’t inside the Pit, he can feel the energy over 5,000 miles away.

“It’s like my own family almost,” Bengt said, “In the nights in cold Sweden when I watch the Lobos play, I like it very much. The fans behind the basket standing with the Swedish Flag, and you know the only person in that arena is your son, of course, you get close to the tears in your eyes and proud as much as you can be.”