ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United hosted Sunderland AFC on Wednesday for the largest friendly in the club’s short history. NMU was able to hang around, but ultimately fell 3-2.

United came out of the gate pressing hard and had multiple chances in the opening half, but multiple spectacular saves from Sunderland held New Mexico scoreless early. It was a style of play that received post-game praise from the visiting Black Cats.

“They are good footballers,” said Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray. “They are brave the way they played. I thought they had some good, fast, nimble attacking players who could drive with the ball. We had to really concentrate.”

Sunderland was able to hold on defensively and strike twice in the opening half. They then added another goal midway through the second half and it looked as if United wouldn’t find the back of the net all game.

Then, in the 88th minute, Milo Garvanian struck a ball that deflected off a Sunderland defender and over the head of the keeper. The late goal sparked some momentum for New Mexico, and the attack persisted ’til the end. United was able to add a final goal via an Isaac Zuleta penalty kick in stoppage time and the club left the pitch with a 3-2 loss.

“I think what we can take away is we could’ve won the game,” said United head coach Eric Quill. “We could’ve beat an English championship [football club.] I mean, if you look at the quality of chances. So, we have to feel excellent about ourselves.”

New Mexico United returns to action on Saturday as the club will host USL-C Western Conference leader Sacramento. The game will begin at 7 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN+.