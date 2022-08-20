BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The Belen Eagles hosted the Los Lunas Tigers for the 2022 chile roaster game. The rivalry between the Valencia Country teams was only intensified as it was the game to kick of the start of the new high school football season, and the Eagles band knew they had to get the crowd fired up.

This is the first season that the band has not had to battle COVID restrictions, and they are thankful to start a normal football season. The band is gaining momentum, and they are excited for the season.

“It’s wonderful to be back in this environment again,” said director Robert Schulz. “Things are on the up and up, and we are on the comeback trail like many programs our size throughout the state of New Mexico. We are still in a rebuilding phase, but it is gradually coming back and it’s just thrilling to be here.

Despite the energy being high for Belen, Los Lunas came away with a 45-0 win. Up next for Belen is Manzano on Thursday.