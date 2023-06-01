ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Summer Food Service program is back again this summer to help out children under the age of 18 in Albuquerque. Beginning on June 5, parks, churches, non-profits, and apartment complexes will serve free breakfast, lunch, or both. Starting on June 12, community centers will begin meal service as well. The free meals will be available at 95 sites this year.

The program is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is administered by the Family and Community Services Department. “Filling the gap over the summer for children that rely on school breakfasts and lunches helps ensure they stay engaged and healthy while enjoying their school break,” says Community Recreation division manager Cristin Chavez-Smith. “We want to meet the needs of the whole family, and providing meals is an essential component.”

Below is the full list of free summer meal locations and serving times for 2023.