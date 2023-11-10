ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Small Business Office and Job Training Albuquerque are holding a Small Business Resource Fair November 15, from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center.

The small business fair gives the community a chance to connect with over 20 different organizations. Lenders, marketers and more resources needed to develop businesses will be available for attendees. The event is free to attend and the first 100 people will receive a free voucher for a food truck on-site. For more information and to RSVP for the Small Business Resource Fair, click here.