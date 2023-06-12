ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A seminar aimed at helping veterans learn more about their benefits will be held at Isleta Casino today, June 12. The event is completely free and will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 11000 Broadway Boulevard in Albuquerque.

The event is being held by the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Department of New Mexico. The DAV is a nonprofit with a focus on helping veterans and their families access the services and benefits they earned while fighting for our country.

Veterans who attend the event should bring an ID, their Social Security number, and any other documents regarding their military service. For more information regarding the event, click here.