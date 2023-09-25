ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Free Flow New Mexico was created in 2020 during the pandemic, when students had limited access to feminine hygiene products. The organization works to end period-poverty in New Mexico and tries to make menstrual products easily accessible to New Mexicans.

Free Flow NM distributes 300 period product kits each month. All kits come with a one-month supply of products. The recipients of the kits can pick them up at one of Free Flow’s partner organizations, or have them delivered to their home. The organization has also launched a period pod program. Each pod is designed by local artists, contains period products, is accessible 24 hours a day and is set up at different locations. For more information, click here.