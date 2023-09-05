NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) is supporting National Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week, September 17 through 23, with a campaign for the proper use of child car seats. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 23, the NMDOT will be sponsoring car seat inspection clinics at various locations throughout the state.

The events will consist of technicians looking over car seats and instructing parents on how to use them safely; technicians will spend around 30 minutes on each seat. The inspections will be completely free of charge; however, if a seat replacement is necessary, there may be a fee of $25.

No appointments are necessary to have car seats inspected, and services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants are asked to bring their car seats, car seat manuals, vehicle manuals, and the child that sits in the car seat, if possible.

To learn more about the clinics, call (505) 856-6143 or visit this link.

Car Seat Inspection Clinic Locations