ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The First Born® Program is a local organization dedicated to providing resources and support to families and early childhood professionals across New Mexico.

The program recently announced their upcoming 2023-2024 Brain Builder Speaker Series. The series, presented by the Early Childhood Center of Excellence and sponsored by the Brindle Foundation, will focus on the brain development of infants and toddlers. The series will take place from October 2023 to May 2024. It wil also feature seven topics ranging from neuroscience to play.

The overall goal of the series is to provide resources and education to early childhood professionals, families, home visitors, early intervention staff, and teachers of infants and toddlers.

The series will kick off on Friday, October, 20 with a “Building Brains: Neuroscience in Practice presented by Dr. Amelia Bachleda of University of Washington’s Institute for Learning & Brain Sciences and Dr. Yolandra Toya a Developmental Pediatrician in New Mexico.” The virtual presentation will take place from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. via Zoom. Registration for the event is required.

The next presentation will be Nov. 10 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. That event will focus on “Building Systems and Policies for the Earliest Years presented by Miriam Calderon, Chief Policy Officer for Zero to Three and Sara Mickelson, Deputy Secretary for NM ECECD.”

All sessions are free of charge and open to the public. People interested will need to register for the events prior to attending. To learn more and to register, click here.