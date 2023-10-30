LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Food, family, agriculture, and football are all coming together before the New Mexico State University (NMSU) football game on November 4. A free street festival-type event, AG Day, will offer educational activities leading up to the 4:00 p.m. game.

“Agriculture is a large part of New Mexico culture,” New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff Witte said in a press release. “AG Day is a great way to come see what is new in the industry and cheer on the Aggies for their Homecoming game. Come celebrate the agriculture community with us.”

NMSU’s College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES) is hosting the event. They’ll show off the work they do to help keep New Mexico’s agricultural economy running.

“The role that the College of ACES plays in the university and New Mexico is very significant since it is here where our students in agriculture, environmental and consumer sciences learn the science that they will use in their future careers,” NMSU College of ACES Dean Rolando Flores said. “Also, the research that is conducted in ACES is transferred to farmers and ranchers in New Mexico through the Cooperative Extension Service and makes the agriculture industry viable and possible given the new climatological conditions we are living in. We welcome you to come to experience the work that ACES faculty, students and staff are doing to benefit agriculture of New Mexico.”

The event will give families the chance to interact with animals. There will also be live music and local product samples. The event starts at 1:00 p.m.