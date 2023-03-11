ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are officially no more unbeaten high school basketball teams in New Mexico. The Fort Sumner/House Foxes ended the Magdalena Steers’ win streak by taking the 1A state championship 45-43.

The Steers found themselves in unfamiliar territory early as the Foxes controlled the pace and set the tone with some big three point shots. From then on, FS/H was in the drivers seat and focused on slowing down the Magdalena offense.

The Steers were able to slowly come back and take a two point lead midway in the 4th quarter, and then chaos followed. After multiple ties, Magdalena found itself down three with only nine seconds remaining. Krae Stephens was able to connect on a game tying three, however Kael Stephens was immediately fouled on the ensuing inbound, granting the Foxes two free throws. Stephens drained them both and Fort Sumner/House got the win.