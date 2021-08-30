Fort Marcy Park closures in Santa Fe for Zozobra

Community

People gather ahead of the 95th Annual Burning of Zozobra | Photo: Trevier Gonzalez, KRQE News 13

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe announced the closure of all city facilities near Fort Marcy Park beginning at noon on Wednesday, September 1 thru Saturday, September 4 at noon for Zozobra. The event for 2021 will be a hybrid event.

In-person attendance will be limited to 10,000 while the event will be broadcasted on television and online. This is the 97th year of the event.

