ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Before Natalia Chavez has played a single minute of Lobo basketball, she has already earned a NIL deal from a national brand. The former Volcano Vista standout is part of the Degree Breaking Limits team that aims to inspire people to push beyond their limits.

“I just help share my story as a Native American kid and what struggles I went through to get where I am today,” Chavez said. “So, that’s what I’ll be sharing. You don’t think like a kid from especially New Mexico, where not very big, to get a big NIL deal so it was an amazing feeling for me.”

Chavez joins the Breaking Limits team in the second year of its existence. Degree aims to ensure college athletes like Chavez have the opportunity to benefit from their hard work and sharing their stories.

Chavez and the Lobos officially began practice this week. UNM plays their first game of the season on the road at Southern Utah on November 7.