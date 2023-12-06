ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday UNM officially announced the hire of the 33rd head coach in the football program’s history. Bronco Mendenhall is set to take the reigns and return to Albuquerque where he served as defensive coordinator in the early 2000s.

Plenty of former Lobos who played under Mendenhall’s leadership have remained in Albuquerque and gave their thoughts on the new hire. The response seems to be pretty positive.

“He was so special when he was with us,” said former Lobo, NFL defensive lineman Nick Speegle. “He made us all want to bust our butt as hard as we could, every single play. We would run through walls for that guy, if we could.”

“You can’t really put a simple description in place,” former Lobo and NFL defensive lineman DJ Renteria said. “I’m a 40-year-old man and I still carry things he taught me.”

The Mendenhall-led Lobos defense led the Mountain West in rushing defense for three straight seasons and also led the league in sacks in 2000 and 2002. As a former offensive player that went against Mendenhall every day in practice, UNM’s all-time leading rusher, Dontrell Moore, knows what opposing offenses are up against.

An introductory press conference for Mendenhall will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. It will be streamed on the Mountain West Network, Facebook, and YouTube.