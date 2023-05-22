NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Monday, May 22, 2023, the family of former University of New Mexico football player Jaden Hullaby announced his death. Hullaby transferred to the Lobo team from the Texas Longhorns for the 2022 season as a running back and tight end.

Hullaby was reported missing on Sunday, May 21, after family members said they hadn’t heard from him since Thursday. The news was shared via Twitter that Hullaby was missing from the Dallas area of Texas:

Y’all we need prayers our way🙏🏾

I need y’all help this is my nephew. An he has been missing They live in Dallas and Arlington, Texas area. My brother hasn’t heard from him since Thursday and the lil brother hasn’t heard from him either. An that’s where the problem is they always pic.twitter.com/mKHmpOiyG0 — Mr.Hullaby (@MrHullaby35) May 21, 2023

Just after 7 a.m. this morning, Jaden’s younger brother, Landon, announced his brother’s death on Twitter:

Forever living through you big brudda I love you so much and I got you and the family forever I swear get your rest King 🕊️💔 LLJAY pic.twitter.com/K16l1jSqBX — Lando Hullaby.🌵 (@_Lhull22_) May 22, 2023

UNM football made a statement this morning on Twitter, saying, “The Lobo family is saddened to learn of the passing of former RB/TE Jaden Hullaby. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jaden’s family and all who knew him.” No further details of Hullaby’s death have been released.