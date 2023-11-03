ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Lobo Men’s Basketball Coach Gary Colson died on Friday at the age of 89.

From 1980-1988, Colson led the Lobos to a 146-106 record and five NIT appearances. He was named the WAC coach of the year in 1984 following a 24-win season and was inducted into the UNM Hall of Honor in 2005.

In addition to his time at UNM, Colson also coached at Valdosta State, Pepperdine, and Fresno State. In total, his coaching career spanned 34 years and he totaled 563 wins. Following his coaching career, he served as an assistant to the president of basketball operations for the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA.

Colson was also a member of both the rules and officiating committees for the NCAA, and he helped bring the three-point shot to college basketball in 1986.