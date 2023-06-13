ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former New Mexico United head coach Zach Prince has a new gig. MLS club New York Red Bulls announced Prince as an assistant coach on Tuesday.

A week after his departure from New Mexico, Prince joins New York and will work with former United and current Red Bulls head coach Troy Lesesne. Prince served as an assistant under Lesesne from 2019-2021. Lesesne, the first head coach in New Mexico United history, also left New Mexico to join New York as an assistant coach in 2022. He was promoted to head coach this season.

Following Lesene’s departure from United, Zach Prince assumed the role of head coach and technical director. During his year and a half at the helm, Prince led the black and yellow to a 25-19-22 record and a playoff appearance in his first year. In 2022, NMU finished the season with its highest-ever goals, point total, and goal differential. In 2023, United started the season 4-5-2 under Prince.

In a news conference at the conclusion of NMU’s June 3 match against El Paso, Prince announced he would be leaving New Mexico for another job. While he didn’t reveal the destination at the time, he said the new opportunity was in the works for a few weeks and it was too good to pass up.